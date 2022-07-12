Jump to content
Independent TV

Showing now | News

Huge fire engulfs North Yorkshire field amid British heatwave

00:31

Laurene Rey-Millet | 1657613227

Huge fire engulfs North Yorkshire field amid British heatwave

A passing motorist filmed a huge fire that broke out on Monday afternoon (11 July) alongside the A61 near Ripon, in North Yorkshire, with clouds of smoke billowing from the crops engulfed in flames.

Six fire engines had to be called to tackle the inferno, with locals being warned by police to avoid the area. The incident was later closed at 6:30 pm.

It comes after a rare amber weather warning for extreme heat was issued for large parts of the UK with temperatures soaring above 30C.

