Tourists trapped inside blaze at London hostel rescued by heroic police officers

Around 20 guests and tourists were trapped inside a blaze at London hostel as police rushed to help.

The five-storey building caught fire in the early hours of Saturday (8 February).

Upon arrival, officers were met with thick smoke which had filled the entire basement level and was rising and spreading to the floors above.

There, they located a number of people who were trapped and disorientated inside smoke filled rooms.

Police sergeant Pete Day tackled the fire with extinguishers, while PC Luke Uzzell forced entry to all of the rooms in the smoke filled basement to ensure nobody was trapped.

All guests got out safe and received medical care from paramedics at the scene.