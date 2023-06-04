Smoke seen for miles after crude oil fire at Louisiana refinery

Smoke was seen rising from a Louisiana refinery after a massive fire broke out in a crude oil tank.

A three-mile-wide shelter-in-place order was issued on Saturday evening (June 3), after a crude oil tank caught fire at the Calcasieu Refining Company, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for a 1.5-mile radius of the refinery.

Footage filmed miles from the refinery shows huge amounts of smoke rising into the air.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been a lightning strike.