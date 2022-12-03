Moment police rush into Leicester flat block to rescue mother and children from fire

Bodycam footage captures the moment police officers in Leicester led a mother and her children to safety from the ninth floor of their smoke-filled flat block.

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of Epic House in the city centre on Wednesday 16 November and while members of the public were urged to stay away, two heroic officers rushed to search the evacuated building for anybody left behind.

PC Elliot Godden and PC Vishal Dave can be seen leading a mother and her young children to safety, as smoke fills the building around them.

