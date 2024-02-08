Smoke fills air as 40 firefighters tackle blaze at Tally Ho pub in North Finchley

Smoke filled the air in North Finchley, London, as six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at the Tally Ho pub on High Road on Thursday, 8 February.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the first and second floors of the building were alight.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

There were no reports of any further injuries.

The blaze was brought under control by firefighters but crews were to remain on scene to fully extinguish the fire and to dampen down, LFB added.