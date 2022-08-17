Truck carrying ground beef bursts into flames on freeway

A highway in North Carolina was closed on Tuesday, 16 August, after a tractor-trailer carrying a load of ground beef crashed and caught fire.

Footage released by the Charlotte Fire Department shows huge flames and plumes of smoke coming from the truck. The department said that the blaze was brought under control within 22 minutes.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle, but sustained injuries and was evaluated by medical staff, the fire department said.

Sign up for our newsletters.