Passengers stuck in chaotic queues amid security problems at Bristol airport

Passengers at Bristol airport faced chaos and queues as they attempt to jet off for half-term breaks on Friday morning.

Footage from inside the terminal shows a sea of people waiting to pass security.

The airport has since apologised for the chaos and said it had less staff working than planned.

“Security queues early this morning were unacceptable and we apologise to all customers who were impacted,” a spokesperson for Bristol airport said.

“The queues at security have now returned to normal.”

