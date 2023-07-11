Portcullis House: Parliament building flooded after glass roof breaks

Water flooded the floor of Parliament’s Portcullis House after its glass roof broke on Tuesday, 11 July.

The building is part of the UK parliamentary estate and houses MP’s offices.

Footage taken by Anne Alexander shows water on the floor of the building’s atrium.

A witness told the Press Association that there was a big bang followed by a “deluge” of water after a pane of glass in the atrium roof broke.

Mervyn Thomas, a researcher for the Bishop of Guildford, said parliamentary authorities had cleared the area of people “within minutes”.