Burglary suspect fails spectacularly while attempting to flee from police

A burglary suspect's spectacular failure at attempting to evade police capture was caught on video.

Drone footage released by the Beverly Hills Police Department shows a man leaving a home through a window before climbing a ladder in the back garden.

Officers watched as the suspect lost his footing as the ladder slipped from under him, sending him tumbling into the pool below.

The suspect then tried to hide in the garden but police soon found him and arrested him on a burglary charge, ABC7 reports.