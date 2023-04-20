Moment police and civilians pull driver out of upside-down submerged car

Footage captures the moment police officers, firefighters and civilians heroically rescued a driver from a submerged car after he crashed into a Florida pond.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on the exit ramp for I-95 and Palm Coast Parkway, and his vehicle came to rest upside down in the nearby retention pond.

Upon arriving at the scene emergency service personnel quickly dived into the water and pulled the driver to safety with the help of several citizens.

They also ensured that there were no other occupants trapped in the vehicle.

