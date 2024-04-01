Florida caterpillar invasion explained as white and yellow bugs swarm trees and parks

A Florida caterpillar invasion has seen the tiny bugs swarm trees and parks across the state.

Residents have reported the spiny white and yellow creatures dropping out of oak trees, swarming cars and taking over porches.

The creatures are called tussock moth caterpillars.

They may look cute and fuzzy, but a brush with a Tussock Moth Caterpillar will leave someone with an itchy, burning rash.

Doctor Jackson Mosley, a Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Entomologist explains why we are seeing so many of them, how long we should expect to see them, and how they are potentially harmful.