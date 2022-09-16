Chick-fil-A employee rescues mother and baby from carjacker

A Chick-fil-A employee has been hailed a hero after he ran to save a mother and baby from a carjacker.

The Sheriff for Okaloosa County, Florida, shared footage of the moment Mykel Gordon leapt to action to help the screaming woman.

Officials said 43-year-old William Branch approached the mother as she was lifting her child out of the car, and while “wielding a stick” he snatched her keys from her waistband.

However, the young employee rushed to tackle the suspect, who was later charged by officers.

