A 25-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged after police were led on a 38-mile pursuit across Florida counties with two children in the backseat of the suspect’s car.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, named as Timothy Breedlove, “sped up and began weaving through traffic” after being stopped by officers over an expired registration on Sunday, 4 February.

“After about 38 miles and a stop stick hit, which eventually caused both passenger side tires to come off the rims, Breedlove finally pulled over in Sanford, where he was taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

The children’s mother was in the passenger seat, and told deputies she had “asked Breedlove to stop and think about the children’s safety.”