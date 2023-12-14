Florida man drags officer 50ft after being tased twice

A Florida man managed to drag an officer almost 50 feet after being tased twice while resisting arrest.

Bodycam footage from a Hillsborough County deputy caught the moment as they attempted to serve Keon Hodge, 28, a warrant on Monday 11 December.

Hodge already had one handcuff placed on him when he resisted, prompting officers to tase him twice.

He dragged one of the deputies across the ground despite being tased, before fleeing from the scene.

An aviation unit later found Hodge in a nearby business attempting to remove the handcuff before officers converged on him.