Fiery plane wreckage ‘falls out of sky’ and lands on Florida highway

Footage shows fiery plane wreckage on a Florida highway after the aircraft “fell out of the sky” on Wednesday 17 May.

One person died after a banner plane crashed into the ground and caught fire in the city of Hollywood.

“Grabbed my smoothie today; walking out and a plane falls out of the sky. The flames were way too hot to get much closer,” Nick T, who shared the video on Twitter, wrote.

According to police, the only occupant of the single-engine plane died and there were no other injuries.

