Night-time flotilla of over 150 boats on Thames marks Queen’s death

Crowds gathered at the river Thames between Tower Bridge and Chelsea Bridge last night (24 September) to watch as a flotilla of 150 boats sailed in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was originally planned to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and aimed to recreate an iconic Canaletto scene – the Italian painter known for grand artworks of Venetian canals.

The flotilla hopes to raise £20,000 for the RNLI, and more specifically help build a new lifeboat station in Waterloo.

