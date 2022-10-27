Moment hunt saboteur struck by speeding car during Leicestershire hunting meet

Shocking video shows a hunt saboteur being struck by a car during a hunting meet.

Footage captures the moment one of the saboteurs was hit by the speeding vehicle as the group observed horses and hounds passing along the road.

The incident happened on Tuesday (25 October) as Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs attended the Cottesmore Hunt’s opening meet on Ladywood Estate in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Police have confirmed the driver of the car has been identified by officers.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, sustained only tissue damage, despite the heavy impact.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.