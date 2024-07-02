Dozens of protesters gathered in Paris, France on Sunday 30 June following initial results of the first round of a parliamentary election which tipped Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) as the winner.

Protesters set off flares in the capital as they marched through the city’s streets, past smoking tear gas canisters and flaming trash cans.

The RN was seen winning around 34 per cent of the vote, exit polls showed, in a huge setback for Emmanuel Macron who had called the snap election after his ticket was trounced by the RN in European Parliament elections earlier this month.