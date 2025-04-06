Watch the moment Marine Le Pen told supporters she “will not give in” after being banned from running for president of France in 2027. (Sunday 6 April)

The right wing politician, who was found guilty last Monday of embezzling European Parliament funds through a huge fake jobs scam, a verdict she is appealing.

“We are horrified by impartiality and false justice” she said to thousands of supporters during a rally in Paris.

A rival leftist demonstration was assembling at Place de la République, denouncing what organizers called a "Trumpist turn” by Le Pen's National Rally party.