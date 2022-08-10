Trapped beluga whale lifted out of Seine hours before death

A beluga whale that became trapped in France’s River Seine has died after it was lifted out of the water on Wednesday, 10 August.

The mammal had to be put down by veterinarians after its condition deteriorated, marine activists Sea Shepherd France said in a statement on Twitter.

Rescuers tried transporting the whale to a saltwater basin in Normandy in an attempt to save its life.

“We are devastated by this tragic outcome that we knew was very likely,” Sea Shepherd said.

