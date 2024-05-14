Emergency services arrive at scene of deadly ambush on French police van

At least two French prison guards were shot dead and three others seriously injured on Tuesday 14 May, after heavily armed men ambushed a prison van to free an inmate, triggering a major manhunt.

The orchestrated attack, which comes amid rising drug-linked violence across Europe, took place around 11:00am local time at a toll booth near Rouen in Normandy, northern France.

Footage shows emergency services at the scene in the aftermath of the incident.

The unnamed inmate and the attackers escaped, police said, adding that “all means are being used to find these criminals”.