World’s oldest person dies aged 118 in France

Lucile Randon, the world's oldest person, has died aged 118.

Known as Sister Andre, the Catholic nun assumed the title last April shortly after becoming the oldest person to survive Covid-19.

News of her death was shared locally on Monday, 16 January, after she passed away at her nursing home in Toulon, France.

She was born in 1904 and joined the Catholic charitable order in 1944.

Guinness World Records said she lived through the invention of plastic, television and microwave ovens.

