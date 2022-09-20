Queen’s funeral was taxpayer money ‘well spent’, Michelle Donelan says

Michelle Donelan has suggested Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was taxpayer money “well spent”.

The culture secretary spoke to Sky News on Tuesday morning to defend the cost of the service.

“We haven’t got that total figure but I think the taxpayer would argue that it’s money well spent,” Ms Donelon said.

She added that approximately 250,000 people queued across London to visit the Queen’s lying-in-state, suggesting “the community came together” during Britain’s period of national mourning.

