Mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace observed a two-minute silence to honour Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Inside Westminster Abbey, where the funeral ceremony took place, the “Last Post” was played by the four state trumpeters of the Household Cavalry shortly before the silence, marking the end of the service.

Following the funeral, the Queen’s coffin was taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner.

