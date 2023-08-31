A cheeky burglar was caught on CCTV pouring himself a pint after breaking into a hotel bar near Gatwick Airport.

Harry Rose, 25, went for the refreshment at the hotel after earlier stealing steak and drinks from an M&S store nearby.

He forced entry into the hotel in the early hours of 21 February and made his way to the bar.

But when challenged by a hotel staff member, Rose dropped a bag containing several bottles of spirits he had stolen worth more than £450.

He was jailed for eight weeks after admitting burglary and shoplifting at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.