Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:39
Cheeky burglar caught on CCTV pouring himself a pint after breaking into a hotel bar near Gatwick Airport
A cheeky burglar was caught on CCTV pouring himself a pint after breaking into a hotel bar near Gatwick Airport.
Harry Rose, 25, went for the refreshment at the hotel after earlier stealing steak and drinks from an M&S store nearby.
He forced entry into the hotel in the early hours of 21 February and made his way to the bar.
But when challenged by a hotel staff member, Rose dropped a bag containing several bottles of spirits he had stolen worth more than £450.
He was jailed for eight weeks after admitting burglary and shoplifting at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.
Up next
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:16
Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s Negev desert
41:45
Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour
06:12
Afghan pilot who fought alongside British troops fights deportation
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
10:49
Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
41:45
Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
01:05
Why you should never meet your heroes
37:03
Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’
07:16
Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s Negev desert
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
09:54
Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart
01:10
Rugby World Cup: Warbuton and Goode name players to watch in France
00:48
Luis Rubiales’ mother taken to hospital on third day of hunger strike
00:24
Moment brick thrown at Aston Villa team bus caught by onboard CCTV
00:30
US Open umpire suffers new VAR glitch during Andy Murray match
00:46
Power outage caused by Hurricane Idalia captured during live broadcast
00:33
Lightning strikes illuminate Hurricane Idalia as Florida braces
00:45
Watch: Rare waterspout swirls off Isle of Wight coast
00:33
Lightning flashes in satellite footage as Idalia approaches Florida
00:38
New energy minister Claire Coutinho appears on Nigella cooking show
00:31
Taylor Swift appears to reference Kanye interruption at Mexico show
00:41
Crowd cheers as police escort Grease theatregoers from audience
00:58
Dancers dazzle as Notting Hill Carnival floats parade through London
00:48
KSI reveals how much money he made from Twitter monetisation in August
01:05
Adele fan who singer stopped Las Vegas show for speaks out
00:24
Soap star Sue Cleaver rushed to intensive care after emergency surgery
01:04
Girl, 7, becomes youngest in UK to be fitted with bionic arm
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09