Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments

Footage shows Gaynor Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing in Norwich on Friday, 8 December.

Police have released CCTV showing the 55-year-old walking to and from the cathedral on Queens Street before continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm.

She then walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, which was the last sighting of her on CCTV.

“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds,” Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said.