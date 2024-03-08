Inside a flight dropping aid over a ravaged north Gaza

Footage shows boxes of food topped by parachutes being airdropped into Gaza during an aid operation by the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The pallets featured solidarity messages and pictures drawn by Jordanian school children taped to their sides.

Dropping food from the skies over north Gaza is currently one of the very few ways to get to civilians, even if there are concerns it can be dangerous and expensive.

On Friday, at least five people were reportedly killed – and several others injured – from a different aid drop, after at least one parachute failed to open. It was not clear which nation had carried out the aid drop.

