Vehicle trying to flee Gaza via ‘safe route’ explodes as civilian evacuation underway

Israel has been accused of targeting civilians after a video emerged capturing a vehicle exploding on a busy road.

Footage shared by the State of Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows civilians taking to the Salah al-Deen road to evacuate Gaza after Israel issued a warning to flee south.

A loud noise can be heard in the video before the vehicle becomes engulfed in flames.

Palestinian authorities accused Israeli forces of bombing civilians as they tried to evacuate Gaza.

Salah al-Deen road is one of two roads that have been designated as safe passage exit routes, the other is a coastal path west.

The cause of the blast remains unknown.