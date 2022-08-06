Explosions seen in Gaza city as Israeli and Palestinian militants exchange fire

Israel and Gaza militants have exchanged fire after at least 15 people have been killed in air strikes.

Fighting began on Friday (5 August) after Israel's targeted killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group (PIJ), Tayseer al-Jaabari, who was responsible for planning attacks against Israeli citizens and military targets.

This fighting continued throughout the night, with at least 15 people dead and more than 55 hospitalised. The PIJ said it responded by firing over 100 rockets towards Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.