Journalist Michael Crick found himself being thrown out of the GB News studio last night (4 November), after he suggested Ofcom should ‘shut down’ the channel.

Crick appeared on Neil Oliver’s show to address ‘media censorship,’ but instead went on a rant about the political hub.

“It’s absurd that you have Tory MP, after Tory MP, after Tory MP, two leaders of the Brexit party, and hardly Labour MPs”, he said.

“You are a right-wing channel and the rules in this country are very clear.”

The camera quickly panned away as he continued to list MPs who had been on the show, and Oliver attempted to cut to a break.