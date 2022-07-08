Starmer tells Tories to call general election: ‘Put your money where your mouth is’

Keir Starmer says the Labour Party is ready for a general election, suggesting it can be a chance to give Britain a “fresh start”.

The opposition leader held a press conference hours after Durham Police confirmed he would not be fined over Beergate and responded to Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader, which came one day ago.

He told the Tories to “put their money where their mouth is” if they are confident of beating Labour.

“Let’s have that general election, let’s have the fresh start that we need for our country,” Mr Starmer said.

