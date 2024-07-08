A former Tory minister has suggested there was “little appetite” for a Labour government at the general election.

Kevin Hollinrake, the former postal affairs minister, told Good Morning Britain that the Conservatives will be “in good shape” to challenge Sir Keir Starmer come 2029.

“One very good thing for us, in terms of the result from last week, was that there was very little appetite for a Labour government,” he said.

“There is very little appetite for Keir Starmer.”

GMB host Susanna Reid suggested Mr Hollinrake’s claim was “remarkable” as she pointed out Labour won a huge landslide.