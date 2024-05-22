Reporter ‘forcibly removed’ from Sunak election campaign launch live on air

A Sky News reporter appeared to be kicked out of from Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party general election campaign launch event on Wednesday, 22 May.

Footage broadcast live on the channel showed political correspondent Darren McCaffrey being led away by security staff.

"We were told because there were pool arrangements in place, we're not allowed to be here," the journalist explained.

Mr Sunak was holding a rally in London's ExCel Centre after confirming 4 July as the election date.

The Independent has contacted Mr Sunak's office for comment.