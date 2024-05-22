Starmer outlines three reasons public should vote Labour in July general election

Sir Keir Starmer set out three reasons he believed why the public should vote for Labour on 4 July as he responded to Rishi Sunak’s general election date announcement on Wednesday, 22 May.

The opposition leader vowed that Labour would “stop the chaos” and deliver a “long-term plan to rebuild Britain,” declaring it was “time for change.”

In a speech shortly after the prime minister confirmed the election date, Sir Keir described the vote as a chance to change the country “for the better”.

Today’s announcement came after months of Mr Sunak hinting that the election would be in the “second half of the year.”