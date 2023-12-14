Watch: George W. Bush was nearly hit by a flying shoe 15 years ago

Watch the moment George W Bush dodges shoes thrown by an Iraqi journalist on this day 15 years ago.

Muntazer al-Zaidi gained fame for hurling his footwear at the US president, sharing his anger at the corruption and chaos that followed the American-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He is still furious, and earlier this year, said that his only regret is that he “only had two shoes”.

Mr Bush, who was standing next to then-Iraqi prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, ducked to avoid the footwear launched at him from across the room on 14 December 2008.