Watch moment George Galloway wins Rochdale by-election
This is the moment George Galloway is announced the winner of the Rochdale by-election in the early hours of Friday morning (1 March).
Mr Galloway’s campaign team claimed early on in the night that the former Labour and Respect MP would win “comfortably”.
The Workers Party of Great Britain leader received just under 40 percent of the vote.
His majority of 5,697 votes amounted to 18.3 percent of the total, on a turnout of 39.7 percent, a little higher than the two recent by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood.
The surprise runner-up was David Tully, a local businessman and independent candidate, who secured more than 6,600 votes.
