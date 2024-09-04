Walz says 'work to be done' in light of 'tragic' Georgia school shooting

Tim Walz said there was "work to be done" as he mourned the "tragic" Georgia school shooting on Wednesday, 4 September.

Kamala Harris's VP pick was campaigning in Pennsylvania when Apalachee High School was put on lockdown following reports of an “active shooter.”

Outlets including NBC and MSNBC reported at least two people died and four were injured, though authorities were yet to provide further details.

Aerial footage showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding the building in Barrow County, while students gathered in the school’s football stadium.