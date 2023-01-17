Greta Thunberg has been detained by police during a coal mine protest in Germany.

The environmental activist, 20, was carried away by officers wearing riot gear as she demonstrated against the demolition of the village of Luetzerath, which is being cleared to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

After being escorted away, Ms Thunberg was seen smiling as police held her by the arms.

Over the weekend, she had joined thousands of demonstrators in the village, marching through muddy fields at the coal mine site.

