Eight people, including suspected gunman, dead in Hamburg shooting, police say

Eight people, including the suspected perpetrator, have been killed in the shooting at a Jehovah’s Witnesses event in Hamburg, German police have confirmed.

Investigators are still gathering evidence at the crime scene after the rampage on Thursday evening (9 March) in the northern Gross Borstel district of the city.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, condemned the shooting as a “brutal act of violence”, while Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher shared a statement on Twitter, sending his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims.

