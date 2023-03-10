Unborn baby among those killed in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg

An unborn baby was amongst at least six people who were killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness meeting hall in Hamburg, Germany, police have confirmed.

The attack was carried out by a former Jehovah's Witness on Thursday evening (9 March).

Eight people were injured, including a seven-months pregnant woman whose unborn daughter died.

Hamburg authorities received a tip-off two months ago the suspect, but officials found no grounds to take away his weapon.

