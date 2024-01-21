Germany: Thousands gather to protest in Frankfurt against far-right extremism

Around 35,000 protesters took to the streets of Frankfurt on Saturday 20 January, as demonstrations against right-wing extremism and racism took place across Germany.

Protesters layered up on a wintry day while holding signs saying “No human is illegal,” “Never again 1933” and “Hate is not an opinion.”

Tens of thousands had already taken to the streets in Hamburg on Friday evening to demonstrate against the AfD party and other right-wing extremists.

A string of protests have followed a report that extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship.