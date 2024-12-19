Dominique Pelicot’s lawyer: Rape trial ‘a good thing for justice’

A lawyer for Gisèle Pelicot’s ex-husband described the mass rape trial as a "good thing for justice" after Dominique Pelicot was jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of orchestrating the 72-year-old grandmother's horrific rape in a crime that shocked France.

Dominique, dubbed the Monster of Avignon, is one of 47 men who have been convicted in a mass rape trial against 51 men involving Ms Pelicot.

Beatrice Zavarro said: "I hope that it's a good thing for justice that these debates were able to take place in the environment they did."

No decision has yet been made on whether an appeal will be made, she added.