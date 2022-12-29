The government appeared to backtrack on its suggestion that travellers from China will not be screened for Covid after critics including two former health ministers called for testing to be introduced.

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, said on Thursday that the possibility of imposing restrictions on visitors was “under review”.

“We noticed, obviously what the United States has done... we keep under review all the time health threats to the United Kingdom,” Mr Wallace said.

He added that decisions will depend on “what we see coming out of China”.

