Jake Berry, chairman of the Conservative Party, has defended Liz Truss and said: “When the going gets tough, the Truss gets going.”

His comments come amid calls for the prime minister to resign following her handling of the botched mini-Budget.

“I think colleagues saw yesterday that when the going gets tough, the Truss gets going,” Mr Berry said, praising the PM’s “absolutely brilliant” conference speech.

He added that all Tory MPs “can” and “should” get behind Ms Truss.

