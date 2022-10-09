Nadine Dorries refuses to rule out possibility of Boris Johnson comeback

Nadine Dorries has refused to rule out Boris Johnson returning as prime minister, but suggested the idea is “extremely unlikely” given Mr Johnson isn’t thinking about it himself.

The Tory MP said the former prime minister’s only message is to “back” Liz Truss.

“I’ve been in politics a long time, I don’t rule anything out,” Ms Dorries said of Mr Johnson’s possible return.

She added that Sir Graham Brady would have to visit the former prime minister with an “olive branch” rather than a “revolver”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.