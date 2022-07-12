Sir Graham Brady confirms eight Tory leadership candidates

Sir Graham Brady has confirmed the names of the eight candidates to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, and Nadhim Zahawi all received at the backing of at least 20 Tory MPs.

In the first ballot on Wednesday (13 July), they must then receive votes from at least 30 MPs in order to progress.

Candidates Rehman Chishti and Sajid Javid withdrew from the race.

