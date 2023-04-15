Grand National protesters attempt to tie themselves to track

The 2023 Grand National has been delayed ‘indefinitely’ as protesters stormed the track and reportedly attempted to tie themselves to one of the jumps, according to reporting from Sky News.

The demonstrators are believed to be connected to Animal Rising, an animal rights pressure group.

The Twitter account of Animal Rising has since tweeted, “BREAKING! Supporters of Animal Rising have run onto the tracks ahead of the Grand National Handicap Race, delaying the race indefinitely.”

Three arrests already took place earlier today outside the Aintree racecourse, with one woman connected to the group carried away by officers.

