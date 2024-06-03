Moment Grant Shapps hangs up phone live on TV when asked about losing his seat

This is the moment Grant Shapps hung up the phone during a live interview when he was asked about losing his seat in the upcoming general election.

A YouGov survey suggested the defence secretary could be voted out of parliament along with many of his Conservative colleagues.

While presenting the polls’ results on Sky News on Monday (3 June) deputy political editor Sam Coates spotted Shapps was calling him.

The camera kept rolling as Coates answered and said: “Hello Grant Shapps, you’re live on Sky News.

“I’m in the studio with Sophy Ridge. Have you seen you’re about to lose your seat, according to the Sky News-YouGov projection?”

There was a moment’s silence before the phone emitted a few beeps, meaning Shapps was no longer there.