Tourist breaks down detailing how Greek locals saved her family from wildfires

A tourist broke down in tears as she detailed how she and her family managed to escape the Rhodes wildfires with the help of locals.

“It was so awful, it was like Dante’s Inferno,” LBC caller Jane, from Preston, explained.

“The only way off of that beach was by boat. Luckily for us, our water sports man was ringing every person he knew who owned boats in the area to come and get us.

“And they were bringing small boats... these things weren’t meant to take lots of people. Eventually, larger boats were coming.”

Jane added that it was “Greek people” who put themselves at risk to help save her family.