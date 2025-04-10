Activists turn US embassy pond blood-red in Israel arms sales protest

Activists have poured 300 litres of blood-red dye into a pond at the US embassy in London, protest against US arms sales to Israel.

12 Greenpeace activists tipped the non-toxic dye from containers with ‘stop arming Israel’ on the front, which were transported to the high-security embassy on trailers disguised as delivery bikes.

Co-executive director of Greenpeace, William McCallum was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage, along with 5 other activists.

The charity has called for the UK and US governments to announce a total arms embargo on Israel.